CHICAGO (CBS)– Christian Olson, 49, ran away from the Madden Mental Health Center early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cook County Sheriff, Olson was last seen running from the health facility, located at 1200 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood around 12:30 a.m.

Olson is approximately 6-foot-3-inches and weighs around 260 pounds with blue eyes and graying hair. According to Sheriff Thomas Dart, the patient has scars and bruises on his right hand and left wrist as well as his chest and knees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896.