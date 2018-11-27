CHICAGO (CBS)—A failed political candidate will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to a pipe bomb explosion that injured a postal worker last year.

Eric Krieg, 46, of Munster, Indiana, previously ran unsuccessfully for surveyor and a council seat in Lake County.

Federal prosecutors said Krieg was charged in connection with a Sept. 6, 2017 explosion in East Chicago and the Sept. 29, 2017 mailing of a suspicious package containing an explosive device. He was charged in October 2017.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday that Krieg filed a signed agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicating his intent to plead guilty to knowingly making an unregistered destructive device, mailing a destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials, and mailing a threatening communication.

He faces 29 years in prison, according to the terms of his plea deal.