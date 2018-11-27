CHICAGO (CBS) — Students and staff at nine Archdiocese of Chicago parishes in Bridgeport, Canaryville and Chinatown will learn this week if they are able to stay open or be consolidated.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will announce his decision during a meeting at St. Barbara’s Church on Wednesday.

“We suffer from demographic changes. Populations erode in neighborhoods that were once there where the school was once vibrant before, so we have to make some hard choices,” Cupich said.

The closings and consolidations are part of Cupich’s “Renew My Church” initiative. The move seeks to cut costs for aging infrastucture and address a priest shortage by consolidating struggling churches.

The parishes involved are:

*St. Anthony

*Bridgeport Catholic Academy

*St. Barbara

*Nativity Of Our Lord

*St. Gabriel

*St. Jerome Coatrian

*St. Therese Chinese Catholic

*Santa Lucia-Santa Maria Incoronata

*St. Mary of Perpetual Help