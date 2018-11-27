CHICAGO (CBS)– Police responded to a home invasion in Evanston after three to four suspects entered an 82-year-old’s home around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Evanston Police, the 82-year-old female resident answered her front door and was confronted by a male subject who claimed there was a sewer issue next door that he needed to repair. The suspect then demanded entry.

The victim attempted to close the door when the man pushed past her, knocking her to the floor. Two to three other subjects also entered the residence.

Two of the subjects proceeded to the second floor and ransacked drawers, while the other suspects physically restrained the woman.

The four subjects, all described in a press release as approximately 25-year-old foreign speaking males with dark complexions, then left the residence. They fled the scene in a white SUV.

The woman only suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention. She reported a pair of gold earrings and a bracelet stolen.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.