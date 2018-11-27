CHICAGO (CBS) — A street outside the Willis Tower has been closed to traffic, after chunks of ice began falling off the iconic skyscraper Tuesday afternoon.

Police have blocked off Franklin Street between Jackson and Adams, on the east side of Willis Tower, due to falling ice.

Watch for falling ice! Franklin is closed between Jackson and Adams because of ice falling off of Willis. #HeadsUp @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RHEa1q898x — Scott Wilson (@gr8abe) November 27, 2018

Falling ice is a common problem downtown after snowstorms, as ice that has formed outside buildings thaws and freezes with fluctuating temperatures.

The Fire Department said there have been no reports of anyone taken to the hospital for injuries from fallen ice at Willis Tower.