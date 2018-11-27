CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in Hanover Park released video surveillance footage of a burglar in action as he probes around an office area in one of three businesses police say the suspect burglarized Nov. 27 on the 1800 block of Irving Park Road.

The burglar entered at least one of the businesses through an air vent, police said.

The suspect seen in the security footage is believed to be responsible for three other burglaries reported in Havover Park in October, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Park police at 630-823-5552.