BLUE GRASS, Iowa (CBS Local) — A 13-year-old girl accused of driving a stolen minivan was arrested early Sunday after leading police officers in eastern Iowa on a late-night chase with speeds exceeding 100 mph, authorities say.

The driver and five other teenagers in the minivan were taken into custody after the vehicle was stopped on the west side of Davenport by using deflation devices to puncture all four tires, Blue Grass Police Chief Garret Jahns said.

The driver was arrested and held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

The lone adult in the stolen vehicle, 18-year-old Dramya Holt, was arrested on theft and attempted burglary charges. She’s being held in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Holt is facing a separate charge of second-degree theft for allegedly being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

The other passengers, aged 13 to 15, were released to their parents with pending charges, Blue Grass Police said in a statement.

Police say the minivan had been stolen in Rock Island, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Davenport.