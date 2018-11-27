CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of homes and businesses in northern Illinois remain without power Tuesday morning, as crews continue to repair power lines knocked down during the first major snowstorm of the season.

Blizzard-like conditions knocked down trees, taking out power lines and transformers, knocking out power to more than 350,000 ComEd customers, and forcing many people to tough it out in the cold.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 45,800 homes and businesses were still without power. Nearly 4,200 outages were in Arlington Heights, about 3,600 were in Mount Prospect, and more than 3,100 were in Des Plaines; three of the suburbs hit hardest by the storm.

For people who have had to suffer through three cold nights without power, it’s frustrating as they wait for ComEd crews to get to their block.

The outage area covered much of northern Illinois, stretching all the way from Woodstock to the north to Pontiac to the south to Sterling to the west.

About 350 ComEd repair crews were dispatched in the wake of the storm.