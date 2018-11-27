Winter WeatherLIVE Updates | Big Snow Totals | CPS Schools Open | School Closings | Latest Conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were conducting a homicide investigation, after a 60-year-old woman was found dead with “extensive trauma to the face” in a home Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Doris Moore’s family found her on the floor of her home on the 300 block of West 115th Street around 7:30 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said the victim had suffered “extensive trauma to the face,” and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.