CHICAGO (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Chicago will make a decision Wednesday night on whether to close or consolidate several Catholic churches and schools on the South Side.

Students and staff at nine parishes in Bridgeport, Canaryville, and Chinatown will learn their fate as part of an archdiocese plan to save money, and revitalize ministries.

Bridgeport Catholic Academy has encouraged members to attend a community meeting Wednesday night at St. Barbara Church, where representatives from the archdiocese will announce what’s next for their school.

Eight parishes in Bridgeport, Canaryville, and Chinatown face the same uncertainty, including St. Anthony, St. Barbara, St. Mary of Perpetual Help, Nativity of Our Lord, St. Gabriel, St. Jerome Croatian, Santa Lucia-Santa Maria Incoronata, and St. Therese.

Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke Tuesday about what he called a difficult decision.

“We suffer from demographic changes. populations erode in neighborhoods that were once there where the school was once vibrant before, so we have to make some hard choices,” he said.

According to published reports, Cupich already has decided to consolidate two churches on the list. St. Michael will merge with Immaculate Conception to form a new parish in July. A new pastor will be hired to lead the parish, and work with the archdiocese to come up with a long-term strategy for the school and church.

Immaculate Conception will stay open to serve the new parish.

The archdiocese said no final decision has been made on the structure of the closings and consolidations. A formal announcement will come at Wednesday night’s meeting at St. Barbara.