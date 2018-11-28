CHICAGO (CBS) — More than two days after a blizzard hit the Chicago area, about 9,600 homes and businesses are still without power.

ComEd said nearly 350,000 customers lost power in the winter storm Sunday night and Monday morning. While the vast majority of those outages have been fixed, several northwest suburbs still have hundreds of homes and businesses waiting for repairs.

In Des Plaines, nearly 1,000 ComEd customers still had no power as of 6:30 a.m. In nearby Arlington Heights, there were more than 600 outages.

That’s been three nights in a row without heat or lights for hundreds of homes.

Sandy Niemi’s home is among nearly 200 in Lombard still without power, and she said it’s frustrating that she hasn’t seen any ComEd repair crews yet.

“I haven’t seen one truck—not a one,” she said. “It’s pretty discouraging.”

She’s been bundled up for several days, but has been fortunate, because she has a generator-powered camper where she can cook and get some heat.

Some of her neighbors aren’t so lucky. Albert Baker, his fiancée Dr. Brenda Bailey, and their three children abandoned their home after roughing out the first night without power or heat.

Baker returned Wednesday morning to try to save some food he moved outside into the open-air freezer that is his back porch.

Baker, Bailey, and their children packed up and moved into a hotel suite after the first night in the cold.

Now, they’ve been told power might not be restored until Friday. It’s frustrating news, as homes directly across the street have their Christmas lights and heat on.

“The part that gets me is that it’s just our side of the street. It’s our strip of houses. It’s not across the street, it’s not behind us, it’s not anywhere else in our neighborhood. So that’s the part that makes me think, ‘What’s going on?’”

ComEd said crews have been focusing on the areas with the most outages, but will make this Lombard block a priority.

With nearly 350,000 homes and businesses losing power in the storm, ComEd called in help from utility companies in neighboring states to help with repairs.