CHICAGO (CBS)—The Chicago Archdiocese Wednesday added 10 new names to the list of clergy named in the Catholic Church’s child sex abuse scandal.

The list includes priests who were deceased when the allegations were made.

Four Chicago priests were added to the list today, along with two deacons. Two are extern priests (from dioceses outside of the U.S.) and two are religious order priests.

The previous list of names contained only priests who were living at the time of the alleged abuse.