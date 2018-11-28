CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros says Chicago areas can expect a light snow coming Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Some areas could get a little over an inch of snow.

Areas around Waukegan, McHenry, O’Hare, Midway, Joliet and Aurora could see more than an inch of snow. Areas around Kankakee could see less than an inch of snow.

The snow will reach Indiana areas around Gary, Valparaiso and La Porte with over an inch of snow.

The snow should end by 11 a.m. Thursday and head to the east.

Thursday’s light snow will be nothing close to Nov. 25’s blizzard-like conditions.

The storm’s official snowfall for Chicago was 8.4 inches at O’Hare International Airport.

Rockford saw 11.7 inches of snow at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. This snowfall set a new daily record and a November calendar day snowfall record.