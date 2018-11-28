CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors have filed new charges against a south suburban police chief accused of recording himself having sex with women and sharing images of them without their permission.

Chicago Heights Park District Police Chief Christian Daigre was charged last month with two counts of felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Cook County prosecutors said at the time two women came forward with allegations Daigre had filmed them having sex in 2016, using a hidden camera, after they had met online. He then allegedly sent sexually explicit images from the videos to other people via text message.

The victims only learned about the recordings last month, after a witness turned some of the images over to police.

Daigre was arrested again on Nov. 19, after he was charged in a third case. He posted bail, and was due to return to court in all three cases on Wednesday.

Daigre also has been charged with three counts of intimidation, for allegedly threatening a witness who allegedly received explicit texts of the victims.

He has been placed on administrative leave from the Chicago Heights Park District police force.

Daigre’s attorney has said his client denies all the allegations, and that the case is an attempt by a former co-worker to discredit Daigre.

“Why in 2018 are allegations from 2016 coming up curiously right after my client becomes a witness against his former coworker,” attorney Todd Pugh said. “The allegations alone and these charges have absolutely destroyed his life.”

But attorney Frank Avila, who said he represents victims and whistle blowers connected to the case, said the allegations are only the tip of the iceberg, and there could be many more victims.