CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that eight additional schools will offer Dual Language programming in the 2019-2020 school year.

According to CPS, this programming integrates both Spanish and English into the core instruction, “allowing schools to develop bilingualism, biliteracy and a shared cultural understanding.”

By next year, a total of 35 CPS schools will offer Dual Language programming.

“Chicago finds strength in its diversity, and our students are learning early on the value of connecting with each other on a multilingual level,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “Dual Language programming encourages and empowers our multicultural learners, and prepares students with the resources necessary for future success in an increasingly global world.”

The following schools were chosen, based on an application process, to expand language programming:

• Alfred Nobel Elementary School

• Dr. Jorge Prieto Elementary School

• Frederick Funston Elementary School

• George Rogers Clark Elementary School

• Grover Cleveland Elementary School

• Socorro Sandoval Elementary School

• William G. Hibbard Elementary School

• William P. Nixon Elementary School