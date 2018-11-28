CHICAGO (CBS) — Commuters on Metra’s Milwaukee District-West Line face major delays Wednesday morning, after an inbound train broke down near Roselle, blocking other trains headed to Chicago.

Metra said a Milwaukee District-West train due to arrive at Union Station at 7:36 a.m. stopped near Roselle around 7 a.m. due to a mechanical failure.

Another train on the Milwaukee District-West line picked up passengers from the stalled train before continuing to Union Station.

The mechanical issue on the stalled train was resolved by 8:30 a.m., and the train was moving again, expected to arrive at Union Staiton more than an hour and a half late.

Several other inbound trains were being delayed up to 70 minutes as a result of the stalled train.