(CBS) — Four children and two adults were killed in a house fire in rural northern Indiana early Wednesday, and authorities are investigating the blaze as a possible criminal case.

The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Pottawatomie Road in Logansport.

Cass County Fire Lt. Steve Crispen told CBS 4 Indy the sheriff’s department was the first on the scene, and rescued two adults, a mother and son, who have been hospitalized.

However, six people were still trapped inside the home, and firefighters were unable to reach them due to the heavy flames inside.

There are no hydrants near the house, so crews ran out of water within five minutes, had to truck in more water to douse the flames.

Two adults and four children died in the fire, but officials have not yet recovered the bodies. The ages of the children range between 2 months old and 10 years old.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office said ammunition inside the house was ignited by the fire.

The Indiana state fire marshal was called in to help investigate the cause of the fire. Authorities said it is being investigated as a possible criminal case.