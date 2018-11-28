‘Tis the season to celebrate.

From Navy Pier’s Winter Wonderfest to a festival full of holiday cocktails and wine, there’s plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Cheer at the Pier

Bring your family and friends down to the premiere of the annual Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier. This family-focused event features 170,000 square feet of carnival rides, giant slides, holiday-themed activities, ice skating on an indoor rink and more.

Plenty of food, beer and wine will be available for purchase, and proceeds from the event will support Navy Pier’s year-round, free public programs.

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 6

Where: Navy Pier Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Price: $15-$50 for one; group discounts available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Après Ski Winter Market at Virgin Hotel

Get your holiday shopping done while enjoying views from the 26th floor of the Virgin Hotel, which will transform into a ’70s-style ski lodge for the two-day Après Ski Winter Market.

The 21-and-up crowd will find a wide range of locally sourced products, including home goods, apparel, jewelry and vintage records. Shoppers will also enjoy wine, specialty cocktails and holiday tunes from local DJs Heaven Malone and Joe Bordenaro.

When: Friday, Nov. 30, 4 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Cerise Rooftop, 203 N. Wabash Ave., Floor 26

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holiday Cocktail And Wine Festival at Moe’s Cantina

Last but not least, bring your thirst to a festival of holiday cocktails and wine at Moe’s Cantina. Merrymakers with valid IDs will get their fill of eggnog, mulled wine, spiked hot chocolate, winter sangria, Irish coffee and more. Also expect special promotions, giveaways and an Instagram photo contest.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Moe’s Cantina River North, 155 W. Kinzie St.

Price: $25-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.