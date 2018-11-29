CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal agents raided powerful Ald. Edward Burke’s offices on Thursday, papering over doors and windows to keep out prying eyes.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports City Hall sources confirm federal agents were searching Burke’s office on the third floor at City Hall, after the doors and windows were covered with brown paper Thursday morning.

City Hall employees working in an adjacent office arrived around 8:30 a.m. to find Burke’s office papered over. When a reporter knocked on the door of Burke’s office Thursday morning, a man in a suit opened the door and simply said “no comment.”

Brown paper also covered the doors and windows of Burke’s 14th Ward office at 2650 W. 51st St., and at least one unmarked squad car was parked outside. A man who walked out of the back door of the ward office Thursday afternoon identified himself as a member of law enforcement, but declined to comment, and referred questions to the FBI’s press office.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Francisco Ortega, who owns the nearby Gracias Bakery, said he saw two men who appeared to be agents trying to open the back door of Burke’s ward office around midnight, and then go around to the front door when they couldn’t get in.

Calls to Burke’s offices were not answered.

The alderman’s brother, Illinois state Rep. Dan Burke (D-Chicago) said he’s not worried about the raids on his brother’s offices.

“I know my brother’s character and who he is; fifty years of service, longest serving city councilman in America. I have no question, no concern about any wrongdoing,” Dan Burke said.

In addition to serving as and alderman, Edward Burke is also an attorney, specializing in property tax assessments. Representatives for his law firm said they didn’t know anything about what was happening at Burke’s aldermanic offices. Burke’s law firm has represented Donald Trump for years, helping him challenge his property tax assessments for Trump Tower. However, Burke stopped representing Trump earlier this year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to published reports.

Coincidentally, Burke’s wife, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke was sworn in for a new term on the bench Thursday morning at her chambers in downtown Chicago.

Alderman Burke, who represents the 14th Ward, is the longest-serving member of the City Council, and chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.

A former Chicago police officer, Burke has been alderman since 1969, when he was appointed to replace his father, who died in office. He has filed to run for re-election in the 2019 election.

Burke hasn’t faced a challenger in an election since 2007, when he coasted to victory with nearly 90 percent of the vote. However, four challengers have filed petitions to get on the ballot to run against him next year.