CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was not throwing at practice on Thursday, an indication backup Chase Daniel likely could start for the second week in a row, but Trubisky said he’s feeling good, and doesn’t think his shoulder injury is a long-term concern.

“I feel good. Definitely not worried about it,” Trubisky said after he was limited in practice for the second day in a row on Thursday.

Asked Mitch Trubisky, who’s not throwing yet at practice, if he feels like he could throw now: “I feel good, definitely not worried about it.” Added that he is for sure improving and it’s not something that’s going to affect him long term. #Bears@cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) November 29, 2018

Trubisky injured his right shoulder against the Vikings on Nov. 18, when Minnesota safety Harrison Smith hit him late after he slid to the ground on a scramble in the 4th quarter.

Daniel started the Thanksgiging Day game against the Lions, turning in a solid performance in the team’s 23-16 victory at Ford Field. With Trubisky still nursing a sore shoulder, and the Bears facing the lowly New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, it is sounding more and more likely Daniel will get another start to allow Trubisky to heal up for the end of the season.

Trubisky said his injured shoulder is improving, and is not something that will affect him long-term.

The Bears hold a 1.5 game lead in the NFC Central division with five games to go.

Given Daniel’s strong performance against the Lions – he completed 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions — and the team’s favorable position for a playoff run, it seems likely the Bears are taking a cautious approach with Trubisky, similar to how they handled injuries for star linebacker Khalil Mack and top wide receiver Allen Robinson earlier this season.

Mack and Robinson were held out of games against the Jets and Bills, and the Bears won both games before returning Mack and Robinson to the active roster for a three-game stretch against NFC Central division opponents.