Bears' Trubisky Not Throwing Yet At Practice, But 'Definitely Not Worried' About Shoulder InjuryBears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was not throwing at practice on Thursday, an indication backup Chase Daniel likely could start for the second week in a row.

WWE SmackDown Gains Big Ground On RAW In RatingsWWE SmackDown Live is gaining major ground on Monday Night RAW in terms of viewership and is now arguably the company's premiere show.

Chase Daniel Works With Bears Starters With Trubisky HurtingCoach Matt Nagy said it's possible it will be a "game-time thing" regarding his starting quarterback decision for this week.

NFC Playoff Picture: Who's Most, Least Likely To Make PostseasonWith five games left, here's what the playoff picture looks like in the NFC prior to tonight's New Orleans vs. Dallas matchup.

Aaron Taylor: Oklahoma's Strength Of Schedule Gives Them Edge Over Ohio State For Playoff SpotCBS Sports Network analyst breaks down the College Football Playoff debate and weighs in on one of the year's most interesting stories: the UAB Blazers.

Bucks Hold Off Bulls, 116-113