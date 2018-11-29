SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly ends its fall session Thursday as Democrats anticipate complete control of the state Capitol in January.

The bulk of the fall session’s work is over. House action this week to override key vetoes by outgoing Republican Governor Bruce Rauner put several measures into law.

They include an increase in the cap on damage awards in lawsuits against the state to $2 million from $100,000. And there’s now a 90-day deadline for law enforcement agencies to take action to help immigrant victims of crime who cooperate with police get visas to stay in the U.S.

The 100th General Assembly will reconvene briefly in January before Democratic Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker is inaugurated with a new Legislature. Democrats have record majorities in both House and Senate.

