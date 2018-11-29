CHICAGO (CBS) — Light snow and freezing rain overnight made for slick roads and dangerous driving conditions, causing a handful of accidents.

In Indiana, a semi-trailer truck jackknifed on northbound Interstate 65 near the Interstate 80/94 interchange.

That brought already slow-moving traffic nearly to a halt for several hours, as trucks gingerly moved past the spinout.

The worst problem happened just south of the Museum of Science and Industry in Jackson Park, where a car plunged into a pond, after its brakes failed on an icy patch, and the driver narrowly missed hitting a large tree.

The driver said, as soon as he realized what happened, his instincts took over.

“Man, I didn’t know what to think. My instant reaction was just to bail out,” he said. “I actually just opened the door and got out of the car before it sunk too deep.”

The driver said he was lucky to escape serious injury. A tow truck hauled his car out of the frigid pond.