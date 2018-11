CHICAGO (CBS)–An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest Thursday afternoon in a dorm in the Chicago Loop, according to Chicago police.

The man was stabbed multiple times in the chest during an altercation that broke out around 1:20 p.m. between the victim and another man, also 18.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The other person involved was hospitalized for a stab wound in the leg, police said.