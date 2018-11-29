CHICAGO (CBS)–Concerned residents packed a community forum in Willowbrook Thursday night, demanding the closure of Sterigenics.

The plant is accused of polluting the air with cancer-causing gas.

Sterigenics uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. This month, the Environmental Protection Agency said tests may have overstated the amount of gas being emitted into the air.

Several residents as well as Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan have filed lawsuits against the plant.

Sterigenics claims the company is operating within the limits of its permits.