Chicago (CBS) — Months after being placed on administrative leave for allegations of domestic abuse, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs agreed to keep him on the team.

RELATED Cubs’ Addison Russell Suspended 40 Games Under MLB Domestic Abuse Policy

The Cubs tendered a non-guaranteed contract to Russell, who was suspended for 40 games at the end of last season. That suspension will continue for the start of the 2019 season.

In the statement posted to Twitter, Russell apologized to his friends, family and ex-wife Melisa Reidy for his past behavior. He also apologized to his teammates, Cubs fans and the Cubs organization.

“Since accepting my suspension, I’ve had time to reflect on my past behavior and think about the next steps I need to take to grow as a person,” Russell said.

Reidy made a variety of detailed abuse allegations against Russell last fall, which was the second time that allegations of abuse had surfaced.

Russell then outlines how he has regularly attended therapy since being placed on leave, to comply with his MLB-MLBPA treatment plan although he plans to continue therapy beyond the treatment plan.

“I am attempting to improve myself by learning new outlooks and understanding different emotions,” Addison said.

Russell said he met with Tom Ricketts and Theo Epstein who outlined the Cubs’ expectations for him moving forward.

“While there is a lot of work ahead for me to earn back the trust of the Cubs fans, my teammates, and the entire organization, it’s work that I am 110 percent committed to doing,” Russell said.

Epstein, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations also released a statement Friday.

Epstein said the non-guaranteed contract “does not represent the finish line nor rubber stamp his future as a Cub.”

“After a very thorough process, we have chosen to take action to try to become a small part of the solution for Addison, his family, Melisa Reidy and the larger issue of domestic violence prevention.”