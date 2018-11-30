Chicago (CBS) — Chicago Police issued a community alert after a man attempted to lure a girl walking home from school in Hermosa.

Around 2:50 p.m Thursday, the girl was walking in the 4100 block of West Palmer Street, police said. A passenger of a parked car repeatedly whistled and motioned with his finger for the girl to come to him. The girl ignored the man and walked away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30-40 years old with a slight mustache and beard. He was wearing a black shirt. The vehicle was a white van with no rear-side windows and rust damage.