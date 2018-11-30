CHICAGO (CBS) — Mitchell Trubisky is doubtful for the Chicago Bears’ upcoming game against the New York Giants on Sunday, likely putting backup Chase Daniel under center for the second game in a row.

Trubisky has been nursing a shoulder injury he suffered against the Giants two weeks ago. He was limited in practice all week, and has not yet thrown in practice since he was hurt.

The second-year quarterback has said he’s not worried the injury is a long-term concern.

Trubisky injured his right shoulder against the Vikings on Nov. 18, when Minnesota safety Harrison Smith hit him late after he slid to the ground on a scramble in the 4th quarter.

Daniel started the Thanksgiging Day game against the Lions, turning in a solid performance in the team’s 23-16 victory at Ford Field. With Trubisky still nursing a sore shoulder, it appears the Bears will take the cautious approach with their franchise quarterback ahead of a primetime matchup next week against the NFC-best Rams.

Also listed as doubtful for the Giants game are cornerback Sherrick McManis, who hasn’t practiced all week with a hamstring injury, and running back Benny Cunnincham, who didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury. Both are major special teams contributors.

The Bears also might be thin on the defensive line, with star defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (achilles) and rookie defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) both listed as questionable.

There is some good news for the Bears on the injury report, as linebacker Aaron Lynch and tight end Adam Shaheen both appear to have recovered from concussions suffered two weeks ago against the Vikings. Lynch and Shaheen both practiced in full this week, and have no injury designation for the Giants game.