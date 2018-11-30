CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for two robbers targeting passengers on the CTA Blue Line, and hope surveillance images help them make arrests.

The latest robbery happened around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 14, on a Blue Line train at the Grand subway station. Police said a man grabbed a woman’s cell phone out of her hand, and ran onto the platform to get away.

Detectives released a surveillance photo of the robber,who was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, and blue jeans.

The first incident on Sept. 6 happened on the Blue Line platform at the LaSalle station. A woman was waiting for a train when a man took her property out of her hand and ran away.

Police released surveillance images of the robber, who was wearing a dark blue vest, blue and yellow hoodie, and jeans.

Area Central detectives were investigating both robberies. Anyone who recognizes either of the robbers should call police at 312-747-8382.