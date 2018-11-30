CHICAGO (CBS)–Hundreds packed a church in LaPorte, Indiana Friday for the funeral of Dr. Tamara O’Neal.

The E.R. doctor was one of three people killed by her ex-fiance in the Mercy Hospital shootings earlier this month.

With song, celebration, and tears, family and friends said goodbye to the 38-year-old doctor, who was remembered for her love of family, and her kindness and determination.

“Every morning I wake up and for a moment there I think this just didn’t happen,” Dr. Heather Prendergast said.

O’Neal had four nieces and nephews.

Her loved ones said they would miss her passion, her smile, her fire and most importantly, her genuine heart of gold.

And while most of the ceremony centered on remembering the way she lived, there was also outrage about the way O’Neal died.

“Domestic violence (and) gun violence is an all too common epidemic…needs to be cured,” Brad Bunney said. “I will never get over her loss.”

“Tamara changed all our lives and we thank you for sharing her with us–but I know our job is to continue her legacy,” Dr. Briana Taylor said. “That’s what she would have wanted from us.”

O’Neal’s colleagues set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Tamara O’Neal. The money raised will help fund scholarships for minority students at the University of Illinois. Friends say as in life, O’Neal’s legacy will be one of helping people.