CHICAGO (CBS)–New Zealand is now accessible via a non-stop flight from Chicago, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Air New Zealand on Friday made its first flight between Chicago O’Hare and New Zealand’s Auckland International Airport.

The addition of direct New Zealand flights earned Chicago a place on the list of a handful of cities in the world that have nonstop service to the six major inhabited regions of the world–Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and now Oceania, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The flights are expected to generate an estimated $75 million in annual revenue for the region, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

“We are thrilled with this major new opportunity and direct service that will further open the door to welcome visitors to Chicago aboard Air New Zealand,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of Choose Chicago, in a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation. “Visitors from this region are some of the most coveted any destination could welcome as it is also one of the fastest growing markets in terms of visitor arrivals. We look forward to our partnership with Air New Zealand to ensure that we maximize the potential.”