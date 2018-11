CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Rogers Park, police said.

Robert Williams, 42, was standing on the sidewalk near Howard and Ashland around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, when he was shot in the back, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Williams, of the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

Area North detectives were investigating.