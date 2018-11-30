CHICAGO (CBS) — A new skyscraper is on the horizon for the Chicago River, as a software company plans to bring 1,000 new jobs to Chicago.

San Francisco-based Salesforce is expanding its regional headquarters in Chicago, moving into a new tower on Wolf Point, where the North and South branches of the Chicago River converge, just south and west of the Merchandise Mart.

According to published reports, Salesforce will spend $475 million over 17 years to rent office space in a new 57-story tower being developed by Hines Interests and Joseph P. Kennedy Enterprises.

“We are thrilled to keep growing and investing in Chicago and proud to share this announcement of Salesforce Tower Chicago. At Salesforce, our real estate is a tangible expression of our culture and values,” said Salesforce executive vice president Elizabeth Pinkham. “We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, and we show that through employee volunteerism, investment in education and workforce development, and opening our doors to non-profits here in Chicago.”

The tower will include a 2.3-acre public park, and a riverfront plaza.

Salesforce employees will start moving into the 57-story building when it is completed in 2023.