CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Clark County, Indiana say a small plane that took off shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday headed to Chicago has crashed and there are no survivors.

The incident took place in the area of 2627 Crone Road, near Borden about 20 miles north of Louisville. Emergency responders arrived at the rural area and found a debris field from the crash. The plane reportedly left the Clark County Airport around 11:24 en route to Chicago.

According to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, the plane is in a heavily wooded area only accessible by foot. The Indiana State Police, the FAA and NTSB will conduct an investigation into the crash.

There were allegedly three people on board, including the pilot. They have yet to be identified. The plane is described as a “corporate-style jet” and is equipped to hold fewer than 10 passengers.

This is a developing story.