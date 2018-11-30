CHICAGO (CBS) — Be careful where you park tonight. If you don’t double-check the signs, you could end up having to shell out more than $200 to get your car out of the pound.

The city’s overnight winter parking ban begins at 3 a.m. Saturday. Regardless of snow, the city’s winter overnight parking ban is enforced on 107 miles of main streets between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 through April 1.

“Safety is our top priority during winter storms,” said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully. “Residents can help us keep the City’s critical roadways safe by following posted restrictions, allowing for snow vehicles to gain immediate access to these roads.”

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban will be towed away, and owners will face a $60 parking ticket, $150 towing fee, and $20 daily storage fee — meaning a minimum of $230 to get their car out of the city auto pound. Towed vehicles will be impounded at either 10301 S. Doty Av., or 701 N. Sacramento Av.

The city also has a separate snow-related parking ban on 500 miles of main streets, which goes into effect during major snowstorms, when there are at least 2 inches of snow on the street, regardless of the time or date.