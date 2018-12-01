CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Police arrested Brian “Flako” Cruz Friday during a raid in Little Village.

Cruz is accused of killing and concealing the body of Paresh Jhobalia, 62, who was found in his vehicle near his Lyons home on November 17 after being reported missing for more than a week.

Cruz has been on the run since Nov. 10 and was charged with First Degree Murder after the victim’s body was discovered.

Investigators with the Lyons Police and the Major Case Assistance Team tracked Cruz to an undisclosed home in Little Village in Chicago and the arrest was made around noon.

The Bond hearing has been postponed.