Chicago (CBS) — The holidays are an especially tough time of year for parents who have lost children to gun violence.

Saint Sabina Church hosted a special spa event aimed at making things a little easier for some of those mothers in mourning.

The organization Purpose Over Pain coordinated the event.

They said it’s about much more than free facials and massages. It’s about making connections with other grieving parents.

Pam Bosley, the co-founder of Purpose Over Pain, said the organization’s goal for the event is to help women connect to each other.

“I’m hoping tonight that not only they get services but they exchange numbers and learn how to get support from one another because we need each other to survive,” Bosley said.

The group holds another spa event around Mother’s Day.