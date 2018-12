CHICAGO (CBS)– December 1 marks the 60-year anniversary of the deadly fire at Our Lady of The Angels school in Humboldt Park.

Chicago remembers the 1958 fire that started in the basement of the school and claimed the lives of 92 students as well as three nuns. Other students were seriously injured as they jumped from second-floor windows to escape.

The fire led to major improvements in standards of future school designs and fire safety codes.