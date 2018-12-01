CHICAGO (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two high school students whose bodies were found in August in a field on the city’s Far South Side.

The Chicago Tribune reports prosecutors approved the charges against the teens, ages 16 and 17, on Friday night in the deaths of Raysaun Turner and Darnelle Flowers. The names of the teens have not been released because of their ages.

In August, the bodies of the two Fenger High School students were found shot execution style in a grassy field after they’d gone missing two days earlier. The two teens who were charged Friday had been questioned by detectives at the time but were released without charges. Police say they do not know the motive for the killings.

