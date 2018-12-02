  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGarth: Live from Notre Dame!
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Bears, football, New York Giants, NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aldrick Rosas kicked a 44-yard field goal in overtime and the New York Giants beat NFC North-leading Chicago 30-27 Sunday, snapping the Bears’ five-game winning streak.

gettyimages 1076264176 Field Goal In Overtime Pushes Giants Past Bears 30 27

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 02: Anthony Miller #17 of the Chicago Bears celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Giants (4-8) blew a 10-point lead in the final 1:13 of regulation. They didn’t nail down the win until Janoris Jenkins knocked away a deep fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel after quarterback Chase Daniel fumbled on consecutive plays on the rainy afternoon to set up a fourth-and-8.

gettyimages 1076204582 Field Goal In Overtime Pushes Giants Past Bears 30 27

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 02: Trey Burton #80 and Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a second quarter touchdown by teammate Akiem Hicks (not pictured) against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Chicago (8-4) forced overtime by getting a 21-yard field goal by Cody Parkey and a 1-yard touchdown pass from halfback Tarik Cohen to Anthony Miller as time expired in the fourth quarter. The trick-play touchdown was set up by a recovered onside kick by Daniel Brown on a play Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not dive for the loose ball. Then came a questionable pass interference call in the end zone against cornerback B.W. Webb with :03 to go.

gettyimages 1076245046 Field Goal In Overtime Pushes Giants Past Bears 30 27

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 02: Jordan Howard #24 of the Chicago Bears is pushed out of bounds by Michael Thomas #31 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

UP NEXT

Bears: Host Rams on Sunday night in matchup of division leaders.

Giants: at Washington next Sunday.

© 2018 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.