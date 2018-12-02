Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Salvation Army had a golden weekend with several gold coins and other objects dropped in red kettles across Lake and McHenry counties.

A one-ounce Gold Eagle coin, worth approximately $1,200 was dropped at a Jewel-Osco in Crystal Lake on Friday.

A one-ounce South African Krugerrand, worth approximately $1,200 and several gold coins and bars were left at a Starbucks in Geneva Saturday.

A one-ounce Gold Eagle coin, worth approximately $1,200 and a one-tenth ounce Gold Eagle coin, worth approximately $125, were left at a Jewel-Osco in Fox Lake Saturday.

A one-tenth ounce Gold Eagle coin, worth approximately $125, was left at a Walmart in Antioch Saturday.

“We are so very grateful to the anonymous donors who bring such joy and excitement to the holiday season,” said Lt. Colonel Charles Smith, Salvation Army Metropolitan Divisional Commander. “But most importantly, these donors are bringing help, hope and comfort to our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco. The Salvation Army said it has received nearly 500 gold and silver coins since it brought the red kettles to Chicagoland about 30 years ago.

The Red Kettle Campaign is a part of the organization’s larger Christmas fundraising campaign that raises funds for services throughout the year, including those that provide shelter, food, disaster response, after-school programs and more.