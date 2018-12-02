CHICAGO( CBS)– Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence Saturday, where a woman made threats of self-harm and then fled on foot.

Deputy John Forlenza and his canine partner, Dax arrived at the residence in the 21600 block of W. Grass Lake Rd. in Antioch Township and began searching for the woman in mental distress.

Police say based on Canine Dax’s behavior, it appeared the woman was moving to different locations to avoid being located.

Canine Dax located the woman, who was walking on Grass Lake Road, after an hour of searching.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“Our Canine Teams have a tremendous record of locating missing people and fleeing offenders,” Sheriff John Idleburg said. “We are very proud of Deputy Forlenza and Canine Dax for quickly locating this person who was in distress.”