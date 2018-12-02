  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Lifestyle and play expert Meredith Sinclair joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about the hot toys for this holiday season.

Toys for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2 and up:
Oogi family
Oogi glow
Pluii Rain Cloud
Oogifant
Bilibo
Retail: amazon, $14 – $30

Family Entertainment Gifts:
Don’t Rock the Boat
Age 5+
Retail: Walmart, $24.99

Best Stem Gift:
Marbleocity Archimedes Screw
age 8+
Retail: Amazon, $24.99

Great Gifts For Travel:
Cozyphones
Age 4+
Retail: Amazon, $19.99

The Retro Trend Gifts:
Teddy Ruxpin and Grubby Hug-N-Sing Friends
age 2+
Retail: Amazon. $19.99

Cabbage Patch Kids 35th Anniversary “Vintage Kid”
age 3+
Retail: Target, $39.99