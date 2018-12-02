CHICAGO (CBS)– Lifestyle and play expert Meredith Sinclair joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about the hot toys for this holiday season.

Toys for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2 and up:

Oogi family

Oogi glow

Pluii Rain Cloud

Oogifant

Bilibo

Retail: amazon, $14 – $30

Family Entertainment Gifts:

Don’t Rock the Boat

Age 5+

Retail: Walmart, $24.99

Best Stem Gift:

Marbleocity Archimedes Screw

age 8+

Retail: Amazon, $24.99

Great Gifts For Travel:

Cozyphones

Age 4+

Retail: Amazon, $19.99

The Retro Trend Gifts:

Teddy Ruxpin and Grubby Hug-N-Sing Friends

age 2+

Retail: Amazon. $19.99

Cabbage Patch Kids 35th Anniversary “Vintage Kid”

age 3+

Retail: Target, $39.99