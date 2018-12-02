CHICAGO (CBS)– Lifestyle and play expert Meredith Sinclair joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about the hot toys for this holiday season.
Toys for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2 and up:
Oogi family
Oogi glow
Pluii Rain Cloud
Oogifant
Bilibo
Retail: amazon, $14 – $30
Family Entertainment Gifts:
Don’t Rock the Boat
Age 5+
Retail: Walmart, $24.99
Best Stem Gift:
Marbleocity Archimedes Screw
age 8+
Retail: Amazon, $24.99
Great Gifts For Travel:
Cozyphones
Age 4+
Retail: Amazon, $19.99
The Retro Trend Gifts:
Teddy Ruxpin and Grubby Hug-N-Sing Friends
age 2+
Retail: Amazon. $19.99
Cabbage Patch Kids 35th Anniversary “Vintage Kid”
age 3+
Retail: Target, $39.99