CHICAGO (CBS)– A man crashed his car into a light pole, just moments after he was shot, while driving on the South Side.

The victim told police he was driving when someone started shooting, Sunday morning around 12:20 in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A man crashed his car into this utility pole knocking out power to hundreds of customers in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood. ComEd crews working to restore power. The victim told police he was driving when someone started shooting. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Toe2ui5fnc — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) December 2, 2018

The 33-year-old man was shot in the arm pit and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say it appears no one else was in the car.

The victim’s car ended up in a front yard under a utility pole. The impact was so strong it knocked down the pole and power to surrounding houses.

According to ComEd, crews have been working to restore power to more than 200 customers due to this crash.

Investigators say at this time they don’t know where those shots came from. Detectives are still investigating and no one has been arrested.