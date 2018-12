CHICAGO (CBS)– Latrice Tinker, 16, has been reported missing, police said. She was last seen on the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue.

Tinker is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. She has brown hair and brown hair.

Police said she is known to frequent the 7700 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.