Chicago (CBS) — Police said the missing woman last seen in Lakeview has been located. Jennifer Budden, 51, was reported missing and was last seen in the 4100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Budden is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has green eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen Nov. 30.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266.