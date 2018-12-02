Chicago (CBS) — Illinois is bouncing back after severe weather hit the center of the state yesterday. The National Weather Service is investigating reports of at least 12 tornadoes passing through communities south of Springfield.

Saturday’s reported tornadoes will go down as one of the most violent December days Illinois has ever seen. Although there is significant damage to report, miraculously, no one was killed.

The National Weather Service is now verifying reports of well over a dozen slamming through communities in central and southern Illinois, including Christian, Cass, Fulton, McDonough and Schuyler counties.

Sunday, evidence of the damage was clear on a drive through Taylorville, the area hardest hit. Massive tree limbs were toppled to the ground, roofs were blown off homes and power crews were scrambling to restore service to over 2,000 customers.

Gov. Rauner toured storm ravaged areas Sunday. They include Carlinville, where several buildings were blown to pieces.

“Power lines are down,” Rauner said. “Just for safety, stay away from power lines. Stay away from debris as much as possible.”

Food pantries are now collecting supplies for those impacted. Many people volunteering are neighbors who have come out to help friends in need.

“To see so many folks that I’ve grown up with in this community come together and help each other is just an amazing feat,” U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said. “It all goes out to the folks right here in our community.”

The governor is asking insurance agencies to work as quickly as possible to begin assisting families who suffered damages. Sunday night, with power still out in Taylorville, a curfew is in effect.