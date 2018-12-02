CHICAGO (CBS)– Over 100 homes and businesses were damaged by tornadoes that touched down in Taylorville, according to Christian County Emergency Management.

Twenty-two tornado touchdowns were reported in Central Illinois Saturday night.

The City of Taylorville, along with surrounding areas, were hit the hardest by powerful winds around 5:15 p.m.

Fire departments from Christian County and other neighboring areas rescued and responded to many residents.

Taylorville Memorial Hospital reported 21 patients sustained storm-related injuries and one patient was critically injured.

The storm leveled some houses and have left extensive damage.

According to Ameren, at least 100 power poles were destroyed.

Officials say all Taylorville Public Schools will be closed on Monday due to storm damage and for the safety of students and staff.