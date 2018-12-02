  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two women were arrested after posing as rideshare drivers on the 200 block of West Grand Ave., according to the Chicago Police Department.

On Nov. 24, shortly after 4 a.m., Lateka Delaney, 23, and a unnamed 38-year-old, waived down a male pedestrian and asked if he wanted a ride in their rideshare. They then attempted to sell the man narcotics.

Police say the women did not have rideshare accounts and were not named on the car rental agreement for the vehicle they were driving.

Delaney was charged with one felony count, possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to vehicle and soliciting unlawful business.

The 38-year-old was charged with one misdemeanor count, criminal trespass to vehicles and soliciting unlawful business.

Both women are Wisconsin residents.

Police said this incident remains under investigation.