CHICAGO (CBS)– A 7-year-old Cubs Fan from the Mount Greenwood area has teamed up with first basement Anthony Rizzo to design a holiday card for charity.

Jack Higgins was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago. While undergoing treatment, Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn asked Higgns to design a holiday card with Rizzo.

The card is available for sale at all Chicagoland Jewel-Osco stores Dec. 3 through Dec. 31. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation and Advocate Children’s Hospital.

The second-grader will finish his treatment in February 2019.